FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s online application system for medical marijuana licenses in the state will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

The Associated Press

August 25, 2018 03:55 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has started awarding medical marijuana patient licenses.

The online application system went live at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.OMMA.ok.gov for all potential medical marijuana patients, growers, dispensaries and caregivers.

Health Department spokesman Tony Sellars says that two hours after the site went live, the department had already received 569 patient applications.

Sellars said officials awarded 23 licenses to patients Saturday to test the approval process and will resume approving applications Monday.

The applications must be made online and cannot be submitted at state or county health offices. Residents needing computer access are encouraged to visit a public library or ask a friend or relative for access.

In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in Oklahoma.

