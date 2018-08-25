In Democratic New Jersey, Senate race is surprisingly tight

FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Bob Hugin, a Republican candidate running in New Jersey primary election for U.S. Senate, talks with constituents during the Monmouth GOP Super Saturday campaign drive in Colts Neck, N.J. It’s less than three months until Election Day, and New Jersey residents are already seeing a barrage of ads in this year’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez began a TV ad campaign last week, joining months’ worth of ads from Hugin. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo