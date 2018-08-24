UVU research shows penguins don’t always mate for life

Gentoo penguins at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The aquarium announced that their penguins are the focus of the first-ever study to test the paternity of the Gentoo penguin. The results show penguins aren’t as monogamous as is widely believed. The Aquarium partnered with Utah Valley University researchers to test penguins’ DNA to determine paternity. The Deseret News via AP Steve Griffin