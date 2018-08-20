In the city that claims him, Ben Carson falls from grace

In this May 3, 2018, photo, a portrait of Ben Carson hangs in the Ben Carson Reading Room inside of the Archbishop Borders School in Baltimore. The portrait used to hang in the school’s hallway, but Principal Alicia Freeman moved it out of public view during Carson’s presidential campaign. Carson’s story of growing up in a single-parent household and climbing out of poverty to become a world-renowned surgeon was once ubiquitous in Baltimore, where Carson made his name. But his role in the Trump Administration has added a complicated epilogue, leaving many who admired him feeling betrayed, unable to separate him from the politics of a president widely rejected by African Americans here. Juliet Linderman AP Photo