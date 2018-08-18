Bisbee’s decision to remove fluoride from water criticized

Shops and restaurants line the main street in this once bustling mining town Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Bisbee, Ariz. When the city of Bisbee decided to remove fluoride from its water supply earlier this year, the vote was unanimous but there was no input from any public health entity, now public health officials say residents in the southern Arizona community should be aware they are more susceptible to cavities. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo