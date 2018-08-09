Tehran cafe run by disabled raises spirits, combats stigma

In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, cafe staff Ali Bakhti, 22, center, with down syndrome talks to his colleagues in Downtism Cafe in Tehran, Iran. The popular cafe, whose name combines “Down” with “autism,” in Tehran’s bustling Vanak Square is entirely run by people with Down syndrome or autism. More than just providing meaningful work, the cafe is helping break down barriers by highlighting how capable people with disabilities are. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Ebrahim Noroozi AP