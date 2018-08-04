California News Digest

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in California. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708, sanfrancisco@ap.org. Paul Elias is on the news desk. AP-California News Editor Frank Baker can be reached at 213-346-3134 or fsbaker@ap.org.
TOP STORIES:
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Jerry Brown called on President Trump to help the state fight and recover from another devastating wildfire season. By Paul Elias. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIES-YOSEMITE CLOSED
SAN FRANCISCO — Yosemite National Park's iconic cliffs are shrouded in so much smoke from nearby wildfires that the air quality is worse than anywhere in America and is rivaling Beijing. By Jocelyn Gecker. SENT: 900 words, photos.
MIDTERMS-BOT OR HUMAN?
CHICAGO — Nina Tomasieski logs on to Twitter before the sun rises. The 70-year-old grandmother will spend up to 14 hours a day there, tweeting the praises of President Trump and his political allies, particularly those on the ballot this fall, and deriding those who oppose them. What she's not is a bot, Russian or otherwise. Yet Twitter and websites created to root out the type of automated, or robot-like, accounts that Russia used to disrupt the 2016 presidential election have repeatedly flagged Tomasieski and users like her as suspected bots. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 800 words, photos.
SAN FRANCISCO PARROTS
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco's favorite birds immortalized in the popular book and movie "The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill" are branching out in the city and roosting in other neighborhoods. UPCOMING: 350 words. Pursuing photos.
CALIFORNIA PIG FLU
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. — Central California health officials are investigating whether several cases of the flu are linked to a pig at a county fair. UPCOMING: 300 words. Pursuing photos.
Also:
— SAN DIEGO WATER BILLS — San Diego overbilled customers more than $2 million for water service.
UPCOMING TOMORROW:
CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS-GAS TAX
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican officeholders are rallying around a cause on the November ballot, but it's not their party's standard bearer at the top of the ticket or other candidates for office. In an unusual strategy they hope will boost turnout among conservative in November and help them retain seats in Congress, state and federal Republican officeholders have plowed money into a campaign to repeal recent gas tax increase. But it's not just big name Republicans giving to the cause — about 3,000 small-dollar donors are also paying to boost the initiative, a show of grassroots support not matched on the other side. By Sophia Bollag and Jonathan J. Cooper. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.
FILM-BOX OFFICE
NEW YORK — Can Winnie-the-Pooh outrun Tom Cruise? Disney's "Christopher Robin" will aim to open above Paramount's popular holdover "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout." By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.
