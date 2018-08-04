Kalispell hospice director adopts dog with advanced cancer

Seeley, a hospice dog with Stage IV lymphoma, rests on a chair in his owner Jenna Justice’s office at Frontier Hospice in Kalispell, Mont., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. “I felt like if I really believed that the last six months of life can be full of quality, then I should be able to do that for a dog,” Justice said. “I felt really strongly that I could make a difference in his life for the last six months, that I could make him comfortable and I could keep him happy. That he would be loved on here.” (Casey Kreider/The Daily Inter Lake via AP) Casey Kreider AP