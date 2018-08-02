AP Source: Eric Reid among those working out Titans

FILE - In this July 29, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive back Johnathan Cyprien runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. Cyprien will miss the season with a torn left ACL, and coach Mike Vrabel says veteran Eric Reid is among the safeties the Titans want to look at for a potential replacement. Cyprien left practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, after grabbing at his left knee. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo