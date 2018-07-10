Man shot outside east Macon residence

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting in East Macon.
Deputies were dispatched to 3428 Mogul Road off of Jeffersonville Road at 12:20 p.m..
A man was shot outside the residence and was taken to the hospital, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The man's condition was not immediately known. His name was being withheld pending notification of family.
"He walked outside and gunshots were heard and witnesses came out and found him shot," Howard said.
Deputies found the man in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
No information was available on the description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
