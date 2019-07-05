From Jimmy Carter to Frogger, these 6 spots are a blast from the past in Middle Georgia

Arcade owner talks about old-school games Purple Panda Arcade recently opened in Warner Robins, Ga., bringing back and era when young people gathered together in public to play video games before home consoles brought that to an end. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Purple Panda Arcade recently opened in Warner Robins, Ga., bringing back and era when young people gathered together in public to play video games before home consoles brought that to an end.

Remember soda shops and candy stores and arcades?

In Middle Georgia, finding a blast from the past is easy.

From old-school arcades to diner-style eateries, here’s a look at some classic places you should check out when you’re feeling nostalgic.

1. Reboot Retrocade & Bar

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You might lose track of time at this downtown Macon arcade. They have more than 60 games to play, including pinball machine and Frogger, a classic from decades ago.

Reboot also has themed trivia nights and gaming tournaments. Stop in for a drink and get lost in the nostalgia.

Retrocade is at 566 Cherry Street.

Reboot Retrocade & Bar will have its grand opening at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at 566 Cherry St. in Macon. Reboot Retrocade & Bar Special to The Telegraph

2. A Couple Of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop

Take a step back in time for some sweet treats in Perry.

A Couple of Jerks offers traditional banana splits to more adventurous desserts like their extreme shakes.

The vibe is ‘50s car hop. You can also grab a slice of pizza or calzone if you want to have dinner before dessert. They even brought in an Elvis impersonator to perform.

The fountain shop is at 757 Carroll Street.

3. Nu-Way

The tale in Macon is that folks will drive a long way to have lunch at Nu-Way.

The restaurant is a staple in Middle Georgia, and eating inside will send you back in time. And you can get a good hot dog or two.

While the original restaurant on Cotton Avenue caught on fire in 2015, the original sign as found a home inside the Mercer Village location.





There are multiple locations throughout the Middle Georgia area.

Nu-Way Weiners and the Terminal Station are putting on a joint 100th Birthday Party on Thursday in Cherry Street Plaza. Telegraph file photo

4. Purple Panda Arcade

One of the newer places on the list, Purple Panda mixes virutal reality with your favorite games of the past.

The arcade also feature special events including Pokemon card tournaments and Harry Potter trivia.





Want to stay away from screens? Purple Panda has board games for days.

The arcade is in Houston Crossing shopping center, next to Sun Beauty Supply, but owners have plans to move to the Galleria Mall in August, according to their Facebook page.

5. The Rookery

This downtown staple has been serving up food to the Middle Georgia area since the Jimmy Carter era. You will even find a pair of menu items dedicated to the former president.

It is almost a requirement that you have a burger from The Rookery to be considered a true Maconite. The walls are lined with nostalgia. You can leave your mark behind by signing the wall upstairs.

The Rookery is at 543 Cherry Street.

Among the options at the Rookery are, clockwise from bottom, James Brown bruger with battered fries and a Cherry Street shake, the Walden Greenback burger and the Rookery Burger with hand-cut fries Eaton Wright Special to The Telegraph

6. Comics Plus of Macon

Comic book fan? Get transported back to your childhood bedroom or the world of your favorite superhero at Comics Plus in Macon.

Not a comic book person? They also have board games and Bobb Ross Chia pets.

The shop also hosts events and tournaments for things like ESports and Magic the Gathering.

Comics Plus is at 502 Cherry Street.