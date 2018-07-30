Plumber: Composite panels becoming popular for alternative shower stalls

Q: Dear Ed, we are remodeling our bathroom to include a walk-in shower. We want to design a custom shower, but do not want to use tile. Do you have any suggestions on how we can build our shower stall using alternative materials?
– Mary and Tommy, Florida
A: Let's start from the bottom up. If you're not going to use tile, usually you need to first choose a premade shower base. Shower bases are factory-made and available in different sizes and materials. A cast-iron shower base can be a solid choice.
For alternative shower wall and ceiling materials, composite panels are becoming very popular for custom stalls. A composite panel is a high-end, heavy-duty waterproof sheet. The special wall sheets are made in many colors, textures and patterns. They can also be custom cut and joined together with special seams to create a one-of-a-kind look.
The main advantage with a composite panel is it goes up in one piece without any grout lines.
Bottom line: With composite shower panels, you can wash away any fears about using alternative materials for your custom shower stall.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
