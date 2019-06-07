‘I love my town.’ Juicy burgers, biscuits and Allman Brothers history at downtown joint

Check out some of the juiciest burgers in Middle Georgia Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday.

From an unassuming grocery mart that resembled a gas station to a new location in downtown Macon, Mike Seekins has built a name for himself in the Macon restaurant scene.

Seekins is a Macon native who started Biscuit, Burgers and More out of C & J’s Supermarket at the Jones County line in Northeast Macon.

In November 2018, he made the jump downtown to be part of a new strip of restaurants and shops on Poplar St.

“Macon has never been as cool and as groovy as it is now,” Seekins said. “We’ve always wanted to be bigger than what we were. However, it had to be the perfect situation.”

The vibe hasn’t changed at all despite the new location. Music from the Allman Brothers plays over the speakers of the larger dining area. And even though the location has changed, the food Seekins creates in the kitchen is just as comfortable and memorable.

Here’s our review of the meal for #FoodieFriday by the Telegraph and Positively 478.

Entrees

The food at Famous Mike’s is named after members of the Allman Brothers Band. Seekins has also added dishes named after songs from the band and relatives of the band members at their request.

I opted for the Dickey Betts burger, which is a blackened patty topped with bacon, swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms with blue cheese.

The burgers are juicy, so make sure to have plenty of napkins when eating a burger from Famous Mike’s. The flavor combination from the Dickey Betts was perfect. I also had fries and field peas on the side.

Seekins has added home-cooked meals, like hamburger steak and grilled chicken, since moving downtown. The peas were well-seasoned and tasted fresh.

Jenna went with the Berry, a burger named for bass guitarist Berry Oakley. It’s topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese, her usual at any burger joint. She says the seasoning on the patty sets Famous Mike’s apart from others.

For her sides, she went with tater tots and cheese grits. The grits were thick and creamy. The tots were one of the highlights of the meal, she said.

Breakfast

Some breakfast items, including specialty biscuits, are served throughout the day. I also had to try the Stormy Monday pork chop biscuit.

The fried piece of meat had light breading and was tender. The cathead biscuit was huge and flaky.

The newest addition to the breakfast menu is the Shaun Oakley biscuit. It’s made with a thick slice of brisket and topped with sausage gravy. The dish is named for Berry’s grandson.

Dessert

We each got a Sweet Melissa cinnamon roll. The cinnamon sugar was pronounced and dough was light and chewy.

Cost

Dickey Betts burger: $9

Berry burger: $7.50

Stormy Monday pork chop biscuit: $5

Sweet Melissa cinnamon roll: $3

Additional sides: $2

HOURS

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

In addition, Seekins will also open for dinner on First Friday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with plans to use those same hours for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night once school is back in session.

Also recently joined Waitr app for delivery during his regular hours.

More about Famous Mike’s

A meal at Famous Mike’s comes with a history lesson from Seekins on the Allman Brothers or the Georgia Bulldogs.

“They can just expect to be satisfied and probably informed on a thing or two,” he said. “I try to get out and talk to everybody.

“I love my town. I’ve lived in a lot of different places and I have been to every state in the country except Alaska and Hawaii. I’ve been to Canada and down into Mexico. I say give me Macon. This is my place.”