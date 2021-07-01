Hurricane Facts: Sub, extra, post and tropical, what are all these storms?

Tropical, subtropical, post-tropical and extratropical depressions and storms — the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has had them all, although not yet a hurricane (knocking on wood).

No matter the case, storms shy of hurricane status can still cause a lot of damage. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns area residents of threatening storms as they approach because of the sheer wind force and massive rain they can bring.

From 2010 to 2020, Florida was either hit or affected within a 60 mile range by 19 tropical depressions and 20 tropical storms — many of which overlapped and were the same storm in different times of development, according to the NOAA. As for extratropical storms, only three have hit Florida between 2010 and 2020.

But what’s the difference them?

Storms are like people, as they mature they go through different stages.

A storm’s infant stage is often referred to as a tropical cyclone, which is a broad term for any a low-pressure system that formed over tropical waters, according to the NOAA. These cyclones have thunderstorm activity and grow in power thanks to a lack of vertical wind sheer and warm-water powered core.

If a cyclone lacks a closed form of circulation, it’s still young in its development and meteorologists refer to it as a tropical disturbance. If that disturbance eats all of its vegetables, in this case plenty of warm water and air, then it can go through an edgy adolescent transformation into a tropical depression — or a cyclone with a closed system of wind circulation, and maximum sustained winds 38 mph or lower.

If the system grows to have maximum sustained winds of 39 mph and beyond, then that depression can mature into a tropical storm: and just like a 16-year-old having passed a driver’s test, it’s officially given identification with a name from the World Meteorological Organization’s six-year rotating list.

In June, the NHC issued a tropical storm warning from “Potential Tropical Cyclone 3.” This was a system that even reached tropical storm strength with sustained winds of 45 mph, but lacked the organization to be classified as one until it had already made landfall. It wasn’t until early Saturday morning, June 20, with its center inland over Louisiana that the National Hurricane Center declared it to be Tropical Storm Claudette.

A tropical storm gains the title of hurricane when its winds become a dangerous maximum sustained strength of 74 mph or greater with powerful winds capable of destructive impact, like a young adult taking on the world.

Hurricanes receive the promoted status of “major storm” when its strength is capable of maximum sustained winds greater than 110 mph — otherwise known as a Category 3 hurricane.

But there is alternate route a storm could take in its development.

Once a storm matures into either a tropical storm or hurricane status it could lose some of its tropical characteristics, such as no longer using warm air at its core. In that case the storm may start using cold air to thrive. If so, the storm has successfully transformed into an extratropical storm. Despite not having a hurricane status, extratropical storms could still be dangerous, said the NHC’s spokesman Dennis Feltgen.

“Extratropical storms can often be as strong, if not stronger, than a tropical system. Or, it can weaken. It all depends on the atmospheric environment,” Feltgen said.

The NHC refers to extratropical systems as one of two types of “post-tropical cyclones,” while other tropical systems fizzle out to become just remnant lows.

And then there’s subtropical: which falls somewhere in between an extratropical storm and a tropical storm. The NHC briefly observed one already in 2021 with the first named storm of the season: Ana, which became a subtropical storm until its core fully developed into a tropica-based core.

The NHC says subtropical systems have a well-defined center but get a lot of their energy from the interaction of warm and cold air, unlike tropical systems. Their maximum sustained winds, unlike a tropical system, are also farther from the center, and have less consistent wind fields and rain distribution.

At the end of the day, if the storm has run its course, encountering either land, cold water or vertical wind sheer, the storm fizzles and fades. And so it goes.

So far, the NHC has identified three named storms in 2021, but the NOAA is expecting an above average season in storm production, which very well may mean Florida and the rest of the country could see plenty of more sub, extra, post and regular tropical depressions and storms on the horizon.