Universal Orlando introduces discounted military pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is selling theme park passes to members of the military and their families at a discount and introducing vacation packages to them.

The resort’s 2021 Military Freedom Pass sells for $239.99 per adult for the three-park option, which includes Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay water park. A pass without Volcano Bay, which is set to reopen on or before March 1, sells for $199.99.

The pass has no block-out dates. It expires Dec. 31.

Currently, Universal sells two-park annual passes for $509.99. A currently running deal allows Florida residents access to two parks for 15 months for $359.99.

Eligible service members include active duty Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, reservists and spouse, as well as retired military service members and their spouses and Department of Defense civilians.

The Military Freedom Pass is not available for sale at the Universal Orlando front gate. It is secured only with valid identification at authorized military ticket and travel office. For more information, go to www.UniversalOrlando.com/military.

The resort is offering hotel package to military members that include early park admission and a Harry Potter-themed package that includes a keepsake box, breakfasts within the parks’ Wizarding World attractions and a session at Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio. For pricing and more information, call 877-801-9720.

