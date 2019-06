Meet the 2019 Miss Georgia Pageant contestants The 2019 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for Performing Arts, June 12-15 at 7:00 pm. Check back at www.ledger-enquirer.com for updates, reporting, and photos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for Performing Arts, June 12-15 at 7:00 pm. Check back at www.ledger-enquirer.com for updates, reporting, and photos.

They won beauty pageants across the state. Now, they’re competing for the title of Miss Georgia 2019.

The Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen pageants will be held in Columbus in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.

The competitions last from June 12 to June 15.



