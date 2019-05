Latest News Fallen Army soldier’s sister recalls his 1985 death in plane crash May 27, 2019 03:26 PM

Army Cpl. Eric J. Baumann was one of 248 U.S. troops killed when a chartered DC-9 crashed on takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland, in 1985. Baumann, a Northside High graduate, was 19. He is buried at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Warner Robins, Georgia.