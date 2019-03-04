‘Lots of people’ still missing after ‘monster tornado’ rips through Lee County, east Alabama

As the sun came up Monday morning in Lee County, Ala., homeowners, residents and government officials moved through the area to assess damage done by a confirmed EF-4 tornado.

The storm reached winds up to 170 mph, Chris Darden of the National Weather Service said. He called the EF-4 a “monster tornado” with a track about a mile wide and 24 miles long.

NWS tracked two other storms, an EF-1 in Macon and another EF-1 down in Barbour County.

Areas with the heaviest amount of damage were along Alabama Highway 51 at Lee County Roads 38 and 39, Sheriff Jay Jones said Monday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph

“We still have lots of people who aren’t accounted for at this time,” Jones said during a 1 p.m. news conference at Beauregard High School. Searchers are using helicopters and drones with heat sensors to track anyone who might need assistance.

SHARE COPY LINK After storms swept through the area on March 3, damage could be seen to trees and homes in Smiths Station, Alabama near West Elementary School on March 4, 2019.

Dozens of home sites are left to search, using addresses provided by families seeking the missing. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for, but the injured were taken to at least three area hospitals.

Providence Baptist Church has been set up as a shelter for those left homeless, and residents that have immediate needs should call 211. Those wishing to donate supplies also should call that number to register what they want to donate.

“The folks in Beauregard are resilient people,” Jones said.

About 20 miles of Beauregard in Smiths Station, 24 homes were destroyed. Two people were injured when the tornado hit the town of 5,000 people at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Our hearts in Smiths Station are with our neighbors in Beauregard,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland.

Bill Harris, Lee County coroner, said the death toll stood at 23, and most of the next of kin had been notified. Among the dead were three children ages 6, 9 and 10, he said.

“Today, all of Alabama is focused on Lee County,” said Gov. Kay Ivey during the news conference.

She said President Donald Trump called her cell phone at 8:15 a.m. to pledge federal support.

“We will stand together and get through this together,” she said. “We could not overcome this devastation without all of us working together…. We will overcome this loss.”