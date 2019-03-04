Photos from aftermath of tornadoes, storms that ravaged small Alabama town, Georgia

This home in Talbotton spun 180 degrees before the tornado let it rest. None of the family members in the home were harmed.
Grant Blankenship
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Ronnie Daniely, left, and his brother Lonnie Daniely, on Monday try to salvage belongings of their sister, Vanessa Daniely, from her home destroyed by a tornado. Vanessa was home at the time, and the twister picked her up and dropped her in the yard but she suffered only a broken ankle.
Tree blocking driveway to house along Whitesville Road after tornado rolled through area on March 2, 2019.
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Tornado sirens lying alongside Whitesville Road Monday morning after Tornados swept through area on Sunday afternoon MARCH 3, 2019
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D
Tornado damage along River Road facing south Monday morning March 4, 2019
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Repair crews working to clear storm damage along Biggers Road Monday morning March 4, 2019 after tornados came through the area Sunday afternoon
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 03/04/2019: Crew leader Dedric Brown with Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification cuts down a limb that was damaged from Sunday’s storm on Barrington Place Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 03/04/2019: A large tree lies across Hazelhurst Ave. Monday after strong storms came through Macon Sunday.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Tree damage looking west off River Road near intersection with Biggers Road, Monday morning March 4, 2019
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 03/04/2019: A street sign lies on the ground across from the Macon-Bibb County Government Center Monday morning after strong storms came through Macon Sunday.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 03/04/2019: Members of Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification clean up a fallen Japanese magnolia Monday morning in the median across from Mulberry Street United Methodist Church.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Fence uprooted along Whitesville Road after tornado Sunday afternoon,
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Tornado sirens lying alongside Whitesville Road Monday morning after Tornados swept through area on Sunday afternoon MARCH 3, 2019
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Facing north on Whitesville Road near intersection of Biggers Road
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Several trees uprooted along Whitesville Road near intersection of Biggers Road
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Tree blocking driveway to house along Whitesville Road
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D
Looking west down Biggers Road at intersection with Whitesville Road
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Road signs down at intersection of Whitesville and Biggers Road, Monday morning, March 4, 2019
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Repair crews at working along section of Whitesville Road near Biggers Road, Monday morning March 4, 2019 after tornadoes came through the area on Sunday, March 2, 2019.
Darrell Roaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Road signs down at intersection of Whitesville and Biggers Road, Monday morning, March 4, 2019, after a tornado rolled through the area on March 3, 2019.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D
Kevin Dawson and his grandson Dillan Barber check the condition of a card collection after a tornado struck their home in Crawford County.
Wayne Crenshaw
wcrenshaw@macon.com
Kevin Dawson and his grandson Dillan Barber check the condition of a card collection after a tornado struck their home in Crawford County.
Wayne Crenshaw
wcrenshaw@macon.com
Allen Dwyer, center, makes his way with the help of a neighbor up to what’s left of his 160-year-old home, destroyed in a tornado Sunday in Talbotton.
Grant Blankenship
Georgia Public Broadcasting
A lineman unloads a new power pole while a neighbor sharpens a chainsaw blade in an area of tornado destruction in Talbotton.
Grant Blankenship
Georgia Public Broadcasting
The view down one of two main roads leading into Talbotton that were heavily damaged by a tornado Sunday.
Grant Blankenship
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Trees snapped behind Smiths Station Elementary School after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday, March 2, 2019. Nearby homes also sustained damage.
Tim Chitwood
Ledger-Enquirer
A wave of strong storms with possible tornadoes passed through the Chattahoochee Valley on Sunday afternoon, causing fatalities Beauregard, Ala., and dropping this cell tower across U.S. 280 in Lee County north of a flea market in Smiths.
Mike Haskey
mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
The city of Talbotton, Ga. was heavily damaged by storms that passed through Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Miranda Daniel
mdaniel@ledger-enquirer.com