Live: What to know after deadly tornadoes, storms rip through Georgia, Alabama

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead after powerful storms rolled through Alabama and Middle Georgia Sunday, causing widespread damage and destruction.
About 2,700 Georgia Power residents still have no electricity, according to their outage map.
Here’s everything you need to know:
11:30 a.m.
Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp declared a state of emergency in Grady, Harris and Talbot counties. This will deploy state assistance after the storms and tornadoes.
The declaration activates the Georgia Emergency Operation Plan.
11 a.m.
At least 23 died in Beauregard, Alabama, and dozens of homes were destroyed, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said in a live-stream Monday morning.
The path of destruction from the tornado was about 1 mile long and a half-mile wide.
The youngest victim was 6.
The major damage area was concentrated in a square mile along Alabama 51 at Lee Roads 38 and 39.
The debris field was hundreds of yards long.
About 8,000 - 10,000 people live in the affected area, Jones said.
Jones has about 200 people working in search and rescue teams in Lee County. Helicopters and drones are aiding in the search for survivors.
Road closures in Lee County:
- Lee Road 166 at Lee Road 40: Closed indefinitely until storm debris is cleared and damage can be assessed.
- Lee Road 165 at Lee Road 40: Closed indefinitely until storm debris is cleared and damage can be assessed.
- Lee Road 721: Closed indefinitely
10:45 a.m.
Providence Baptist Church at 2807 Lee Road in Beauregard has opened a Red Cross shelter for those impacted by the storms.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist church has opened as a supply drop off.
Smith Station Volunteer Fire Department in Smiths Station is a designated area of shelter for those impacted by the storms.
