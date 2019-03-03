Latest News

More than 16,000 without power across Georgia during severe weather

By Justin Mitchell

March 03, 2019 05:52 PM

Thousands are without power as severe weather rips through Georgia.

In the Columbus area, more than 11,000 Georgia Power residents had no electricity about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. About 800 in Macon were also without power.

Across the state, more than 16,000 residents lost electricity. At least one tornado was reported in Houston County. In other areas, such as Peach and Crawford, the storms left significant damage behind, including downed trees and damaged buildings.

Two-inch hail was reported at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport but there was no damage.

Forecasters said the storm would move out of Middle Georgia by 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Georgia Power publishes an outage map where residents can watch in real-time to see when power will be restored.

