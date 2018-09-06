Baldwin County School District wins farm to school award

Baldwin County School District earned a platinum Golden Radish Award for its farm to school efforts. School Nutrition Director Susan Nelson said the program allows students to get their hands dirty and learn more about where their food comes from.
Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later, the Cochran Fire Department was called to another blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and Larry Jackson, 53, on W. Peter Street

