Sheriff David Davis talks about fatal shooting at Chick-fil-A

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said a group of people were fighting outside of Chick-fil-A on Bloomfield Road in Macon on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 when one chased another inside the store and shot him dead.
Flames devour Bleckley County home

Flames devour Bleckley County home

Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later, the Cochran Fire Department was called to another blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and Larry Jackson, 53, on W. Peter Street

