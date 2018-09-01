Bibb coroner on County’s violence “We need everyone in this community to step up”
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones speaks during a city wide prayer breakfast held at Glorious Hope Baptist Church Saturday morning. The purpose of this event was to find solutions for how the church can help offset crime and violence in the community.
Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later, the Cochran Fire Department was called to another blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and Larry Jackson, 53, on W. Peter Street
The coaling tower on Seventh Street is the only new addition to Historic Macon's Fading Five list for 2018. The Train Recreation Center, Guy E. Paine House, Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center and Cotton Avenue District remained on the list.
Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor
Houston County sheriff's Capt. Ronnie Harlowe says a woman has barricaded herself in a residence on Glenwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest.
Meals on Wheels serves the nutritional needs of the aging and poor who have difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb County funding in jeopardy for fiscal 2019, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
If Macon-Bibb County does not fund its libraries, it stands to lose state funding. There's a chance PINES card holders with Bibb County addresses won't be able to use any of the more than 400 PINES libraries in Georgia.
