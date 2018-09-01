Bibb coroner on County’s violence “We need everyone in this community to step up”

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones speaks during a city wide prayer breakfast held at Glorious Hope Baptist Church Saturday morning. The purpose of this event was to find solutions for how the church can help offset crime and violence in the community.
By
Flames devour Bleckley County home

Latest News

Flames devour Bleckley County home

Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later, the Cochran Fire Department was called to another blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and Larry Jackson, 53, on W. Peter Street

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Telegraph App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service