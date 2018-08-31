Flames devour Bleckley County home

Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Thurs. Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later they were called to a blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and LarryJackson, 53, on W. Peters Street in Cochran, GA.
Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

