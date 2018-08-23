A Houston County sheriff’s tactical team and other law enforcement officers respond to an armed woman barricaded in residence.

Houston County sheriff's Capt. Ronnie Harlowe says a woman has barricaded herself in a residence on Glenwood Drive on Thursday afternoon after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest on an aggravated assault charge.
