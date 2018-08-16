Georgia’s Kemp wants verifiable voting, but not right away

FILE-In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, an electronic voting machine is shown during voting in the Georgia Primary, in Kennesaw, Ga. Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, now the Republican nominee for governor, is looking at new voting machines to replace the state’s aging electronic touchscreens by 2020. Meanwhile, he’s defending the current system as “accurate and secure” enough for elections this fall. (AP Photo Mike Stewart)