Man found shot on Houston Avenue

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies investigate after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm in the 3100 block of Houston Avenue Thursday morning, August 16, 2018.
By
Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Crime

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.