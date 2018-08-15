One dead in head-on crash in Macon

A person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Ocmulgee East Boulevard in Macon, GA.
By
Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Crime

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.