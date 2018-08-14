Meals on Wheels keeps rolling--amid a long waiting list

Meals on Wheels serves nutritional needs of aging and poor with difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb funding in jeopardy, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
By
Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Crime

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.