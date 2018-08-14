Meals on Wheels keeps rolling--amid a long waiting list
Meals on Wheels serves nutritional needs of aging and poor with difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb funding in jeopardy, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Members of the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb County sheriff’s deputies chased an armed robbery suspect who crashed near the Log Cabin Drive bridge Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
The Rosa Jackson Community Center is being used for senior activities until the new senior center at Central City Park opens. Mercer purchased the former Senior Center on Adams Street in 2015 and leased the building to the county until July 31.
Ginger Collins-Gozur gave a tour of the 1929 Villa Teresa Italian mansion designed by Philip Trammell Shutze in Stanislaus before the 2013 Tour of Homes. It features the work of renown Italian painter Athos Menaboni
Ken Gozur and wife Ginger Collins-Gozur escaped flames in the sunroom of their 1929 Villa Teresa Italian mansion on Stanislaus Circle July 29, 2018, in Macon. The home designed by Phillip Trammel Shutze featured the work of painter Athos Menaboni.
Ken and Ginger Gozur escaped ferocious flames in the sunroom of their 1929 Villa Teresa Italian mansion on Stanislaus Circle July 29, 2018, in Macon, Ga. The home designed by Phillip Trammel Shutze featured the work of painter Athos Menaboni.