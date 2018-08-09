Two kick out the plexiglass of the door frame to burglarize a Dollar General in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying this suspect in the burglary early Thursday of the Dollar General at 3716 Houston Ave. Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s Investigator Amanda Baker at 478-803-2597 or at abaker@maconbibb.us, or leave an anonymous tip with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330. Courtesy Bibb County Sheriff's Office