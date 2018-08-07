Two men were playing video games at a Macon store, then one pulled out a gun

Two men went from playing video games at a Macon food store to robbing it Tuesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. at In N Out Grocery at 1616 Nussbaun Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office release. While the clerk was stocking a cooler, two men were in the rear of the store playing video games. One pulled out a handgun, approached the clerk and demanded money from the register.
While the clerk was getting the money, the second man grabbed several packs of cigarettes off a shelf. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
They were last seen running toward Little Richard Penniman Boulevard.
The two suspects were described as black males. One was about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a slender build, a low-cut hairstyle, clean shaven, wearing a red shirt and brandishing a black handgun. The other was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, bald, clean shaven with a stocky build and wearing a dark colored shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
