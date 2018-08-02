This is where the senior center is being held until new one opens this fall

The Rosa Jackson Community Center is being used for senior activities until the new senior center at Central City Park opens. Mercer purchased the former Senior Center on Adams Street in 2015 and leased the building to the county until July 31.
Bibb sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

A Georgia State Patrol trooper and cadet struggled to arrest Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Charles Anthony Fordham for DUI after he was stopped for speeding April 28, 2018, on Gray Highway in Macon. Dashcam video shows Fordham repeatedly begging to be let go.