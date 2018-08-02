This is where the senior center is being held until new one opens this fall
The Rosa Jackson Community Center is being used for senior activities until the new senior center at Central City Park opens. Mercer purchased the former Senior Center on Adams Street in 2015 and leased the building to the county until July 31.
Ginger Collins-Gozur gave a tour of the 1929 Villa Teresa Italian mansion designed by Philip Trammell Shutze in Stanislaus before the 2013 Tour of Homes. It features the work of renown Italian painter Athos Menaboni
Ken Gozur and wife Ginger Collins-Gozur escaped flames in the sunroom of their 1929 Villa Teresa Italian mansion on Stanislaus Circle July 29, 2018, in Macon. The home designed by Phillip Trammel Shutze featured the work of painter Athos Menaboni.
Thomas and Deborah Woodward of Monroe County came out to hear Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, outline her “Jobs for Georgia” plan during a campaign stop in Macon. They shared their thoughts afterward.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper and cadet struggled to arrest Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Charles Anthony Fordham for DUI after he was stopped for speeding April 28, 2018, on Gray Highway in Macon. Dashcam video shows Fordham repeatedly begging to be let go.
