Inside Macon’s Villa Teresa at Christmas 2013

Ginger Collins-Gozur gave a tour of the 1929 Villa Teresa Italian mansion designed by Philip Trammell Shutze in Stanislaus before the 2013 Tour of Homes. It features the work of renown Italian painter Athos Menaboni
A Georgia State Patrol trooper and cadet struggled to arrest Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Charles Anthony Fordham for DUI after he was stopped for speeding April 28, 2018, on Gray Highway in Macon. Dashcam video shows Fordham repeatedly begging to be let go.