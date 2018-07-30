Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting of funeral home guard

Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the shooting of a Bentley and Sons funeral home security guard on Montpelier Avenue early Monday, July 30, 2018.
By
Bibb sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

Latest News

Bibb sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

A Georgia State Patrol trooper and cadet struggled to arrest Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Charles Anthony Fordham for DUI after he was stopped for speeding April 28, 2018, on Gray Highway in Macon. Dashcam video shows Fordham repeatedly begging to be let go.