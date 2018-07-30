Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting of funeral home guard

Thomas and Deborah Woodward of Monroe County came out to hear Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, outline her “Jobs for Georgia” plan during a campaign stop in Macon. They shared their thoughts afterward.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper and cadet struggled to arrest Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Charles Anthony Fordham for DUI after he was stopped for speeding April 28, 2018, on Gray Highway in Macon. Dashcam video shows Fordham repeatedly begging to be let go.
The Georgia State Patrol recorded about an hour's worth of dashcam video during the DUI arrest of Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Charles Anthony Fordham on Gray Highway on April 28, 2018. The video contains strong language.
The Macon-Bibb County School-Justice Partnership Agreement was signed Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The goal of the agreement is to address the root cause of delinquent student behavior and provide students with the necessary help.