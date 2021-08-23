Carrie Ann Inaba exits ‘The Talk,’ ‘with love and gratitude and respect’

After taking a four-month leave of absence, Carrie Ann Inaba will not return as co-host of "The Talk."

The longtime "Dancing With the Stars" judge announced her exit from the CBS daytime program Friday on Instagram, confirming that she and the network "have mutually agreed to part ways."

"I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life," Inaba said Friday in a series of videos posted to her grid. "I have made lifelong friendships. I've had incredible experiences [and] wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. And it's been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

In April, Inaba decided to take a break from "The Talk" in order to focus on her health. The dancer and choreographer, who recovered from COVID-19 in December, previously revealed on air that she suffers from various autoimmune conditions, including fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome and Sjogren's syndrome.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart — to not only my fellow co-hosts, but also to those behind the scenes, whom I love so deeply ... I'm grateful for all of you. I'm excited for all that's to come," Inaba said Friday.

"So with love and gratitude and respect, I wish you guys the best to a great season ahead. And to all of you who have supported me through this time, thank you so much. It's been amazing, and I'll see you very soon."

In the comments section of Inaba's post, former "Talk" panelists Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen Moonves — as well as current co-host Amanda Kloots — showered the TV personality with praise and wished her well in her future endeavors.

"We will miss you everyday Carrie Ann!" wrote fitness instructor Kloots, who joined "The Talk" along with journalist Elaine Welteroth in December. "Thank you for being such a bright light always. I loved working with you and learning from you!!!!!"

"Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya!" wrote Osbourne, who recently departed "The Talk" after an on-air dust-up followed by an internal investigation that determined her "behavior toward her co-hosts ... did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

Months after Osbourne lost her job as a result of attacking costar Sheryl Underwood during a discussion about race, CBS replaced the British TV personality with actor Jerry O'Connell — the popular chat show's first male co-host.

Days before Inaba said her official goodbyes, Page Six reported that the network was in search of another male emcee to join O'Connell and succeed Inaba. As of Monday, the "Talk" panel consisted of O'Connell, Welteroth, Underwood and Kloots.

"Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them," Inaba wrote Friday on Instagram. "I've had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I've learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we've shared with you.

"My heart is full and content. I'm truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be. ... I also very much look forward to my own future as well. Life is good. And endings can be as beautiful as beginnings."

