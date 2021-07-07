32 years later, ‘Seinfeld’ becomes a Lego set

The famous show about nothing will soon be a toy about the show about nothing.

Just like 2019′s “Friends” Central Perk set, a fan-designed “Seinfeld” Lego set will get to see the light of day – 32 years after the classic sitcom premiered.

Designed to resemble the TV studio location of Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, the set will include lighting and cameras – with added extras like a stage for Seinfeld’s stand-up, and a Festivus pole.

Mini-figures of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman in 1990s regalia are also included in the set, originally created by “Seinfeld” superfan Brent Waller of Brisbane, Australia, using the Lego Ideas platform in 2019.

“I loved Seinfeld in the 90s and recently re-watched them all,” Waller said with the product announcement. “I thought it was a travesty that a Lego Seinfeld set didn’t exist so I made an effort to resolve that and make the best rendition of Jerry’s Apartment and the gang that I could. The biggest challenge was trying to cram as much detail from the show into the kitchen, all the cupboards, items in the cupboard and on the bench-tops. But I am very proud of how it turned out.”

Federico Begher, VP of Global Marketing at The Lego Group, commented, “The Lego Ideas platform is a great way for fans to share their ideas with us and their passion for a particular theme. Not only did Brent have a personal desire to create this build, other fans agree and he gained the necessary 10,000 community votes needed for us to consider creating it into a product.”

The product announcement was timed to be released on the anniversary of the show’s debut.

Co-created with Larry David, “Seinfeld” premiered July 5, 1989, and is considered among the best television shows of all time. The Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award series also starred Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Wayne Knight.

The “Seinfeld” Lego set will be available to Lego VIP members July 21, and everyone else on Aug. 1 with a suggested retail price of $79.99.

