‘Mare of Easttown’ review: Kate Winslet and eastern Pennsylvania, lending truth to pulp fiction

HBO’s darkly engaging crime story “Mare of Easttown” finds executive producer and star Kate Winslet playing two roles, though not in the Mark Ruffalo “This Much I Know is True” sense.

One role is the tough, tight-lipped eastern Pennsylvania police detective coping with buried personal trauma, a year-old missing-persons case and the grisly murder of a teenage girl. The murder, which implicates seemingly half of Easttown, lifts the lid off this Rolling Rock variation on “King’s Row” and “Peyton Place.”

Winslet’s other role here is that of an Oscar-winning actress, highly skilled at a variety of American dialects, striking a valiant bargain with Delaware County, aka “Delco,” vowel sounds. At its best, which is pretty often, the results don’t sound like an actor doing a dialect. They sound like someone creating a quietly forceful characterization with a commitment to unselfconscious authenticity, even when the writing settles for less.

The final two episodes of creator/screenwriter Brad Ingelsby’s seven-part limited series were unavailable for review. Avoiding spoilers, we can say that episode five buttons up the grisliest of the plot lines. But throughout “Mare of Easttown,” directed with plainspoken effectiveness (plus a few forced comic bits) by Craig Zobel, the interconnectedness of the town’s citizens is essentially a punch line. Everyone is somebody else’s cousin, or ex-husband, or high school friend. Every single block of this fictional place somewhere in Delaware County (Ingelsby’s home turf), taking its name from Easttown Township northwest of Philadelphia, hides a tremendous number of secrets.

“Mare of Easttown” gives its crime-solving protagonist enough baggage to exceed all known capacity limits. Det. Mare Sheehan has a dead son. Her ex-husband (David Denman), a local schoolteacher, lives right behind her with his fiancee (Kate Arrington of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and environs). Mare’s daughter (Angourie Rice) knows more than she’s telling about what happened that night in the woods where the murder victim was last seen. Mare’s grandson, in the care primarily of Mare’s salty mother (Jean Smart, terrific), is the center of a looming custody battle. Suicide runs in Mare’s family.

There’s more, including a newly arrived Catholic deacon (James McArdle) with a sinister history, and the young, angry father (Jack Mulhern) of the baby born to the murdered Erin (Cailee Spaeny). With her guard up every second, Mare quickly embarks on an affair with a visiting creative writing professor and one-hit-wonder novelist. He’s played by Guy Pearce, Winslet’s cohort in the HBO miniseries edition of “Mildred Pierce.” Meantime Evan Peters puppy-dogs around, winningly, as Mare’s partner on the murder case.

It’s a tangle, this story. “Mare of Easttown” has the sense to carve out some time for off-plot details that stick. (Sometimes, watching an extended family sitting around eating pizza and swigging from bottles of Yuengling is more interesting than solving a murder.) The stealth gem in the supporting ranks, Julianne Nicholson, plays Mare’s sounding board and best friend, in the vein of Elizabeth Perkins’s role in the HBO adaptation of “Sharp Objects.”

“Mare of Easttown” offers a portrait of the caring-den-mother division of fictional law enforcement. Mare knows everyone and intuits more than she lets on. Her personal baggage gives Winslet every chance she needs to amplify the character, and an increasingly crowded and conventionally grisly narrative. With its fancy-sounding title (like something out of Thomas Hardy) and mournful strings on the soundtrack, “Mare of Easttown” strives for a timeless air of … what, exactly? Tragedy? Working- and middle-class folks caught in terrible personal and socioeconomic conditions?

Filming in a variety of eastern Pennsylvania locales certainly helps the look and feel, though you never quite get a handle on Easttown’s size. Plus there’s the usual denuding of the visual landscape of any fast food joints or chain stores or anything and everything that has turned so much of America into so much of some other part of America.

What makes it worth seeing are the little things in the margins, and the scenes that burrow into Mare’s daily life and lingering grief. There’s a scene in a later episode where Mare finally sees a therapist; here, director Zobel lets Winslet hold longer and longer takes as she unpacks, at long last, some of the worst baggage. The scene doesn’t have that easy catharsis of so many therapy-breakthrough “aha!” moments in so many series. It’s simply and powerfully real. Not all of “Mare of Easttown” feels that way. But it’s enough.

‘MARE OF EASTTOWN’

3 stars (out of 4)

Rating: TV-MA

Running time: Approximately seven hours.

Where to watch: 10 p.m. ET Sundays through May 30 on HBO and HBO Max.

