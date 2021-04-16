Buzzy Cohen, former ‘Jeopardy!’ winner, to host game show’s Tournament of Champions

“Jeopardy!” has named a buzzy new guest host.

Buzzy Cohen, a former winner of the question-and-answer game show, will host the Tournament of Champions event next month, producers announced Wednesday.

“Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so we think it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern,” said the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards. “We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.”

The tournament will feature 15 former winners competing for $250,000, and is set to take place May 17-28.

Cohen won $164,603 in nine games as a “Jeopardy!” contestant in 2016. He also won the Tournament of Champions the following year.

He’ll be the second former “Jeopardy!” winner to guest host the show after Alex Trebek’s death last November. Ken Jennings hosted for six weeks, with his run ending in February.

“Jeopardy!” is currently using different rotating guest hosts to tape new episodes. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among the notable stars to host this year.

Producers also said Wednesday that “Jeopardy!” will donate $250,000 to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless, matching the haul that the winner of the Tournament of Champions will receive.