Fox News host Tucker Carlson defends QAnon supporters as ‘gentle people’ waving American flags

Tucker Carlson has defended QAnon supporters saying that they are “gentle people” who are “waving American flags.”

Carlson’s comments came in the first minutes of his prime-time show on Fox News, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on Friday night.

During his opening monologue, Carlson set out to explain to his viewers “just how dangerous” QAnon really is, as he reported that “all troops who took part in the mission to protect our democracy from internet conspiracy theorists” would now “receive medals in recognition of their heroic sacrifice,” he said mockingly.

Carlson was, of course, referring to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which left five people dead.

Many participants of the mob who took part in the insurrection have been linked to the fringe group, who has been designated as a “domestic terror threat” by the FBI.

“Do you ever notice,” Carlson asked his viewers, “how all the scary internet conspiracy theorists, the radical QAnon people — when you actually see them on camera or in jail cells, as a lot of them now are, are maybe kind of confused with the wrong ideas, but they’re all kind of gentle people now waving American flags?”

“They like this country. They’re not torching Wendy’s, they’re not looting retail stores, they’re not shooting cops. No, that’s not them,” he added.

His words came a day after police in the Washington, D.C., area were put on high alert over reports that far-right groups could potentially storm into the Capitol again.

Some feared that QAnon followers who were under the impression that Donald Trump would be reinstated as president on Thursday, could attempt to take matters into their own hands.

“The FBI has been monitoring the enemy SIGINT — that’s ‘Signal Intelligence’ for the neophytes out there. That means tweets, Facebook posts, TikToks, James Bond stuff,” he said.

Since no attack ever materialized, Carlson played an MSNBC clip in which NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams said that the intelligence gathered by law enforcement likely reflected “an abundance of caution,” as opposed to certainty that an attack on the Capitol was imminent.

“It turns out QAnon didn’t invade Washington (on Thursday) because neo-liberal cable news anchors successfully defended our country,” he said.