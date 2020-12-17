Television Q&A: Does HGTV pay for lodging, renovation on ‘Love It or List It’?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: When the selected family on “Love It or List It” allows Hillary to renovate and decorate their home to achieve the look they would like versus buying a new home, they obviously would be out of the house when the renovation is going on. Does HGTV cover the cost of their temporary living arrangements? If the owners choose to list the house, is it generally sold with updated interiors and furnishings we see on the show or would any of that be removed prior to the house being sold? If the owners keep the house, do they pay for any of the renovation and decoration costs, or would that be one of the perks in being selected for the show that those fees are waived?

A: According to HGTV, “We do not cover the cost of the homeowners’ temporary living arrangements while their home is being renovated, except in the case of some unexpected circumstances such as delays due to Covid.” Second, “The homeowners always pay for the renovation and they are given the opportunity to purchase the furnishings and décor used for the staging. What they don’t purchase is removed from the home.” And third, to be clear, even when furnishings are removed, “the renovations remain intact.”

By the way, “Love It or List It” will begin a new season in early August 2021.

Q: I was watching the reality series "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" the other night and suddenly had a deja vu moment. I vaguely remembered a similar reality show that aired maybe 10 years ago and lasted at least two to three seasons. All I can remember about it now is it featured a single woman who was struggling with weight issues and had an off-again, on-again relationship with a guy who rode a motorcycle and constantly made her feel insecure about herself and her appearance. Does any of this ring a bell?

A: I suspect you are remembering “Ruby,” a series about the weight-loss journey of Ruby Gettinger, who began the series at 550 pounds and who, according to one account, had a motorcycle-riding old flame. The show originally aired on the former Style channel from 2008 to 2011. You can find the episodes on nbc.com.

Q: I am a huge fan of the three “Discovery of Witches” books by Deborah Harkness. I also enjoyed the TV series on AMC based on her first book in the trilogy. Any chance that there will be a continuation of the series based on her second and third books?

A: As a matter of fact, a 10-episode second season of the series will begin airing on the streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder on Jan. 9. Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer are back in the cast for the new run, with episodes airing weekly the day after each airs in the U.K. It is not yet clear if the series will find its way to a cable channel such as AMC or BBC America, where the first series landed when it proved a streaming success.

Q: Do you know If or when “Virgin River” will resume? The end of Season Two left us hanging — literally — in the wind. This was a wonderful show, and I cannot be the only one who loved watching it.

A: At this writing (Dec. 17), there is no official word about a third season for the drama based on the series of novels by Robyn Carr. But considering how successful it has been for Netflix, and how much the show’s principals have been talking about plans for another season, AND how willing the show was to load the Season 2 finale with cliffhangers, I’d expect it to come back next year. Since Carr has published 21 novels in the series so far, there appears to be plenty of story to tell.

Q: Could you please tell us if “American Greed” will return anytime soon? We really enjoyed the show.

A: The CNBC series will be back with ripped-from-the-headlines stories on Jan. 18.