Dave Grohl says Nirvana may change ‘Nevermind’ album cover because of lawsuit

Dave Grohl said Nirvana may alter the cover of “Nevermind” for future release following a child pornography lawsuit from the baby on the cover.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover, but we’ll see what happens,” the band’s drummer, 52, told The Sunday Times. “We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

The baby, Spencer Elden, is now 30 and tired of people seeing his exposed penis. He filed a lawsuit in August against Grohl, other Nirvana members and several recording companies, saying the album’s worldwide distribution amounted to a “sex trafficking venture.”

“Neither Spencer nor his legal guardians ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him,” the lawsuit reads.

After decades in the public eye, Grohl told The Times that he’s simply tired of legal battles.

“At some point, unfortunately, it just becomes par for the course,” he said. “I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

However, no changes are planned for the 30th anniversary rerelease of “Nevermind” on Nov. 12. The world-altering album first hit stores Sept. 24, 1991.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 11:36 AM.