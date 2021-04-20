DELETED: McDonald’s partners with BTS for chicken nugget meal with South Korean-inspired flavors

Read Next

Facing a sharp backlash, Demi Lovato apologized Monday for picking a fight with a beloved Los Angeles frozen-yogurt shop that has landed her in hot water.

Over the weekend, the “Dancing With the Devil” artist slammed the Bigg Chill for promoting sugar-free cookies and “other diet foods,” according to screenshots of Lovato’s Instagram stories. The Bigg Chill, which is located on Olympic Boulevard in West LA, says it carries the products to suit customers’ varying dietary restrictions and needs.