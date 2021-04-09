Vic Mensa on Julius Jones and his new song: It’s ‘a gift to be able to be useful in a meaningful way to the lives of real people’

“I am human, you know, damaged. And I know everybody else is too,” said Vic Mensa. “And music is one of the most powerful communication tools that we have.”

Like most other people, the last year was emotionally and creatively transformative for Mensa. Used to constant travel and performances, Mensa said the year forced him to sit with himself and be OK with himself. “A trying time like this helps me to learn stillness and how to navigate my own mind. It’s like, either I figure it out, or it’s going to consume me and swallow me whole,” he said. The result of some of that stillness can be heard in Mensa’s latest EP, titled “I TAPE.”

Released late last month, “I TAPE” is the second part of a trilogy. Whereas the first part, titled “V TAPE,” was more internal, Mensa describes “I TAPE,” which he began working on around this time last year, as more external. “I was largely exploring the theme of freedom with the lens on incarceration and was heavily influenced by the events of the past year which I contextualize to the framing of the belly of the beast, which is prison,” he said. “A lot of my inspiration came from relationships that I have with incarcerated brothers, and so you can hear their voices all through the project and the stories.”

One such voice is that of Julius Jones, a man on death row in Oklahoma who maintains his innocence. According to reports, the key witness in the case against Jones was his co-defendant, who was given a 30-year sentence in exchange for his testimony. The co-defendant fit an eyewitness description of the shooter in this case, but Jones did not. While Jones plead guilty to the crime, his co-defendant was released after only 15 years in prison.

Mensa said Jones’ story came into his life in a “fortuitous sequence of events.” While working on a different song about helping a friend come home early from a long prison sentence, Mensa was contacted by someone who introduced him to Jones’ case. Jones was reportedly writing letters from death row and signing them with the words “Theme music: We Could Be Free by Vic Mensa” at the top.

“I was dumbfounded by the synchronicity. Like, the hairs on my head stood up because I felt very affirmed in that the energy I have been putting into the universe was reaching people and being recognized and then being useful,” added Mensa, who said he now talks to Jones regularly. “As an artist, it’s a vain pursuit and something that we do much for ourselves, but it’s really a blessing and a gift to be able to be useful in a meaningful way to the lives of real people. People that can use messages of strength and support and dreams of freedom. To be able to be that fuel for someone in pitch-black darkness is everything to me.”

Jones’ story inspired Mensa’s new single “Shelter.” Featuring Wyclef Jean and Chance the Rapper, Mensa first began working on the track in 2016 but then shelved it. After learning of Jones’ story, Mensa said he completed the song the next day. The video for the track, directed by Mensa’s friend Andre Muir, added another layer of depth and dimension to the song by focusing on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Muir was inspired by a tragedy in his own family surrounding the pandemic. Mensa believes the song has become a vessel for healing.

“To create a video with that intent, knowing that that’s going to be a cathartic and healing process for (Muir), seems spot on to me because I really believe in the intent with which I create, and how that influences the vibration and influences the way that people feel when they digest and consume the art,” Mensa said.

Mensa says he is not just making music. He is also forging connections, redirecting energy, and creating lasting change. “I just think of myself as a creator. I don’t particularly label myself as an activist,” he said. “I create, whether I’m creating music or creating a written word or I’m treating community initiatives. I just think of myself as somebody that has ideas and brings them to life.”

One such initiative is his Save Money Save Life Foundation, which began around three years ago. The organization is solution-oriented and many of their projects are in response to current events. One initiative, called Street Medix, trains and equips first responders across Chicago with the skills to address acts of violence using everyday items. First responders may learn how to use a do-rag as a tourniquet, for example, or a school ID to apply pressure to a second wound from a gunshot.

Last year, during the social uprisings and in response to state violence, Street Medix pivoted to teaching people about treating injuries from tear gas and blunt-force trauma. In the future, he hopes to expand the Street Medix program into a privatized ambulance fleet for underserved communities, dramatically reducing the wait times for ambulances.

If all of that sounds like lofty ambitions, you are not looking deeper. Like he said, Mensa is not just a musician. He is a change maker in a new generation of change makers. A protest song is fine, but the new wave of artist activism is hands-on and tangible. Whether it is through his music or his other projects, Mensa uses his platform as a vehicle for information and healing. “I feel that I am aiming to humanize, to make people recognize our overarching shared humanity,” Mensa said. “America was founded on pillars of otherness, and within a structure of otherness, horrible things are possible and are justified. So I try to make people feel empathy.”

———