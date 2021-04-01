Paul Simon sells his incomparable song catalog to Sony

Paul Simon has sold his extensive song catalog to Sony.

Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday that it had acquired the 79-year-old Queens-bred songwriter’s publishing library, which spans six decades. That reportedly includes his work with Art Garfunkel from 1964 through 1970, as well as Simon’s solo recordings.

Simon joins musicians of his era including Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and David Crosby in handing over stewardship of their work in their twilight years.

Financial terms of Simon’s deal were not disclosed. Dylan is believed to have taken in around $300 million for his songs, though that figure was never confirmed. When Young’s deal was announced at the start of the year, it was reported he cashed in rights of half his music for $100 million.

Eastman School of Music Professor John Covach told the Daily News in January that musical icons like Simon may be selling out now because the writing is on the wall.

“If you’re a young artist in your 20s, you might think, ‘This is my retirement money, I have a revenue stream, I’m not going to sell my songs now,’” he said. “It’s different when you have more history behind you than future in front of you.”

He also said some of these musicians may be coming to the realization that their music will never be worth more than it is now.

Simon has won a dozen Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a solo artist and as half of Simon & Garfunkel.

“I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well,” Simon said in a statement.