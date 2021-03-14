Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist Grammy; first female rapper to take prize since 1999

Megan Thee Stallion has been named best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Megan is the first female hip-hop artist to win the category in 22 years, since Lauryn Hill received the honor in 1999. Megan beat out best new artist contenders Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Chika, Kaytranada, D Smoke, Ingrid Andress and Noah Cyrus.

The Houston rapper is nominated in four categories this year. “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé is nominated for record of the year and rap song, and won earlier today for rap performance.

“Being from Houston, Beyoncé means everything to us,” Megan told the Times in January. “I’m pretty sure Beyoncé means everything to a lot of people. But when I got to do a song with her? Oh, my God.”

The 26-year-old had an action-packed 2020, during which she released her “Suga” EP, followed by her debut studio album, “Good News.” The opening track, “Shots Fired,” alludes to a violent altercation with Toronto rapper Tory Lanez in July; on her Instagram page, she stated that Lanez shot her in the foot. Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; he pleaded not guilty in November.

Megan made additional headlines following the release of “WAP,” her sex-positive joint single with Cardi B. (The song was not made eligible for a Grammy.) Conservative talking heads Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro lambasted the song and music video, which featured appearances from R&B singer Normani, Spanish artist Rosalía and Kylie Jenner. The song became Megan’s second No. 1 hit in the U.S., after “Savage (Remix),” and has tallied more than 360 million views on YouTube.

“If you don’t have no haters, you’re not poppin’,” Megan told The Times. “So that just really let us know we’re doing something right.”