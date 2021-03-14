Blue Ivy Carter wins first Grammy Award, for Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has won her very first Grammy Award.

The 9-year-old was featured in Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which was named best music video at the 2021 Grammy Awards. A rich blend of R&B and Afrobeat, "Brown Skin Girl" also features verses by American-Guyanese MC Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid. The song was originally released in the original motion picture soundtrack for the 2019 film "The Lion King: The Gift," then adapted into an excerpt from Beyoncé's 2020 film, "Black Is King."

Directed by Beyoncé and Jenn Nkiru, the video opens with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé playing a game of patty-cake in the bayou before joining a number of distinguished Black women in a sumptuous ball. The clip features celebrity cameos by actress Lupita Nyong'o, model Naomi Campbell and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland; Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, make appearances as well.

Beyoncé received nine nominations in 2021, including for song and record of the year. In the latter category, she is nominated for "Black Parade" and for "Savage (Remix)," with fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion.