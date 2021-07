Read Next

LOS ANGELES — During the podcast interview in which Quentin Tarantino announced his purchase of Los Feliz’s beloved Vista Theatre, the two-time Oscar winner made a bold prediction about the future of film exhibition: that “boutique” movie houses will experience a resurgence after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do think boutique cinemas will actually thrive in this time,” Tarantino said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” show, while pooh-poohing the big chains’ luxury amenities such as dine-in service and recliner seating as a detriment to the cinematic experience. “I got a living room. I want to go to a movie theater.”