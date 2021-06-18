Rege-Jean Page describes steamy ‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes as ‘overwhelming’

Rege-Jean Page found the hot and heavy sex scenes in “Bridgerton” to be a bit “overwhelming.”

The British heartthrob offered up his thoughts on the steamier scenes he had to film for the smash hit Netflix series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on a roundtable featuring actors including John Boyega, Josh O’Connor, Jonathan Majors and Chris Rock, the British-Zimbabwean actor said he had to send warning texts to his family members who were excited to watch him on the Shonda Rhimes-produced romantic drama series.

As fans know, things significantly heat up by the fourth and fifth episodes — with the much-quoted “I burn for you” moment.

“No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there,” Page laughed. “I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself.”

“It was overwhelming. I think people were looking to be overwhelmed,” the 31-year-old actor continued. “My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy.”

While its been confirmed he will not be returning for Bridgerton’s second season, Page did express appreciation for the show’s diverse cast, and the fact it featured Black people in positions of power instead of in stereotypical roles.

“[On ‘Bridgerton’], it’s about how do we go into the past and look at the images we already have and spotlight joy within that? Where are our opportunities to spotlight Black joy? Because otherwise you go into the past and you think that it’s Black folks’ job to suffer for a while, carry a moral for the white folks, and then we all move on,” he remarked. “Finding opportunities for us to be splendid and spectacular and joyous and romantic was the theme of my involvement from the very beginning.”

Page, who also appears in Amazon’s “Sylvie’s Love,” made his American television debut in the 2016 remake of “Roots,” portraying Chicken George.