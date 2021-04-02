Spring movie preview: ‘Black Widow’, ‘Space Jam 2’ and more filling theaters soon

Spring has arrived, which means that there’s a cavalcade of new big-budget Hollywood movies around the corner to grace both theaters and streaming services.

Don’t be surprised if a few of these movies sound familiar due to having been pushed back ad infinitum because of the pandemic. And remember, these release dates are fluid and constantly changing as studios rework their upcoming slates to maximize a film’s reach (and profits) during a particularly unstable period for the whole industry.

Note: TBD indicates that the method of release is to be determined.

APRIL 2

“French Exit” (theaters): Michelle Pfeiffer stars as a Manhattan woman running low on her inheritance who moves to Paris with her son and cat — which also happens to be her reincarnated husband. Directed by Azazel Jacobs and starring Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts and Imogen Poots.

“The Unholy” (theaters): Horrifying events begin happening around a young, hearing-impaired girl whose disability was allegedly cured by a visit from the Virgin Mary. Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos and starring Pittsburgh native Cricket Adams along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes.

APRIL 9

“Voyagers” (theaters): The crew of a space expedition on a mission to find a new home faces a threat that forces them all to question their realities. Directed by Neil Burger and starring Tye Sheridan, Colin Farrell, Fionn Whitehead and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

APRIL 23

“Mortal Kombat” (theaters, HBO Max): Simon McQuoid directs the latest film in the “Mortal Kombat” series, based on the classic Midway Games franchise. It’s the first time “Mortal Kombat” has been on the big screen since 1997’s “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.”

APRIL 30

“Without Remorse” (Prime Video): This adaptation of the 1993 Tom Clancy novel follows Navy Seal John Clark on a revenge mission following the murder of his pregnant wife. Michael B. Jordan stars alongside Guy Pearce, Jamie Bell and Jodie Turner-Smith.

APRIL/MAY TBD

“The Boy from Medellin” (Prime Video): Documentarian Matthew Heineman chronicles Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin’s preparation for a 2019 concert against a backdrop of political unrest.

“12 Mighty Orphans” (TBD): Robert Duvall stars as Mason Hawk, a high school football coach who leads a team of underdog orphans to unexpected heights during the Great Depression. Directed by Ty Roberts and co-starring Martin Sheen, Luke Wilson and Wayne Knight.

MAY 7

“The Human Factor” (theaters): This documentary from director Dror Moreh portrays 30 years of work by the United States to establish peace in the Middle East from the perspective of American mediators at the center of these peace efforts.

“Wrath of Man” (theaters): Guy Ritchie is back with this action-thriller about the mysterious “H,” who works at a cash truck company ferrying large amounts of money around Los Angeles. This film marks Ritchie’s fourth collaboration with star Jason Statham.

MAY 14

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (theaters, HBO Max): A teenage murder witness and a survival expert try to evade two assassins in the Montana wilderness as a forest fire threatens them all. Directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hault, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal and Aidan Gillen.

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” (theaters): This semi-reboot of the “Saw” franchise follows Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks as his investigation into a series of murders leads him to become the killer’s new plaything. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

“Finding You” (theaters): An aspiring violinist and a movie star start a whirlwind romance in Ireland that becomes a problem due to the latter’s fame. Directed by Brian Baugh and starring Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre and Vanessa Redgrave.

“Profile” (theaters): Timur Bekmambetov directs this adaptation of the 2015 Anna Erelle book “In the Skin of a Jihadist” about a journalist who goes undercover in an online Islamic State recruiting network but is gradually seduced by a recruiter.

MAY 21

“Final Account” (theaters): Luke Holland’s documentary includes close to 300 interviews with some of the last German generation who participated in or bore witness to the Holocaust.

MAY 28

“Cruella” (theaters, Disney+ Premier Access): Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil in Disney’s live-action origin story for the “101 Dalmatians” villain. Directed by Craig Gillespie and co-starring Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Paul Walter Houser.

“A Quiet Place Part II” (theaters): This horror sequel to 2018’s “A Quiet Place” follows the Abbott family as they continue their quest for survival in a world plagued by creatures who hunt by sound. John Krasinski once again directs and also co-stars with his wife Emily Blunt.

SUMMER TBD

“Nine Days” (TBD): A man conducts interviews with human souls and must decide which ones will be granted the right to be born on Earth. Directed by Edson Oda and starring Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgard and Benedict Wong.

JUNE 4

“Vivo” (theaters): Sony Pictures Animation’s first attempt at a musical will feature original songs from “Hamilton” auteur Lin-Manuel Miranda and follows a kinkajou as it embarks on a journey from Havana, Cuba, to Miami to fulfill its dreams.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (theaters, HBO Max): The third installment in “The Conjuring” franchise reveals yet another horrifying case from the files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Directed by Michael Chaves and stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

“Spirit Untamed” (theaters): A young girl moves from the city to a small town and forms a bond with a wild mustang in this DreamWorks Animation film. The voice cast includes Eiza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and Walton Goggins.

JUNE 11

“In the Heights” (theaters, HBO Max): Director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 musical follows the residents of New York City’s Washington Heights as they navigate life, love and desperate financial situations. It stars Anthony Ramos, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits and Corey Hawkins.

“Censor” (theaters): This British horror movie finds a film censor reigniting an investigation into her sister’s disappearance after viewing a strange video. Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond and starring Niamh Algar, Nicholas Burns and Vincent Franklin.

JUNE 16

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (theaters): This sequel to the 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” involves Ryan Reynolds’ bodyguard and Samuel L. Jackson’s assassin reuniting to protect the latter’s wife, played by Salma Hayek.

JUNE 18

“Luca” (Disney+): Pixar Animation Studios is back with its latest outing about two young boys in an Italian seaside village harboring a big secret. Jacob Tremblay does the voice of Luca alongside a cast that includes Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

“The Sparks Brothers” (theaters): Edgar Wright produced and directed this music documentary about Ron and Russell Mael, of pop-rock duo Sparks.

JUNE 25

“F9” (theaters): The long-delayed ninth film in the main “Fast and the Furious” franchise finds Dom Toretto and his crew going up against an old foe and a new one — Dom’s younger brother, Jakob. Directed by Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Charlize Theron.

“Blue Bayou” (theaters): A Korean American man who has worked hard to provide for his family finds out he may be deported in this drama starring Justin Chon, who also wrote and directed. It co-stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

JULY 2

“Top Gun: Maverick” (theaters): This sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun” finds Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as Maverick, who continues to push the limits as a test pilot while avoiding any rank changes that may threaten his need for speed. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-starring Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer and Miles Teller.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (theaters): The titular Peter Rabbit leaves his garden and family to venture out into the larger world and causes mischief wherever he goes. The live action/animation hybrid is directed by Will Gluck, stars Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson, and includes the voices of James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie.

JULY 9

“Black Widow” (theaters, Disney+ Premier Access): More than two years after the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film hit theaters comes the long-awaited solo film debut of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland and co-starring Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

“The Forever Purge” (theaters): The fifth and final entry in the “Purge” franchise finds some folks not willing to give up their one night a year of consequence-free crime despite. Directed by Everardo Gout and starring Will Patton, Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera and Cassidy Freeman.

JULY 16

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (theaters, HBO Max): LeBron James teams up with the Looney Tunes to escape a virtual prison in this sequel to 1996’s “Space Jam.” Malcolm D. Lee directs this live action/animation mashup that also co-stars Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green.

”Cinderella” (theaters): This modern-set musical take on the “Cinderella” fairy tale stars pop singer Camila Cabello as the titular character alongside Billy Porter as Fab G, her genderless fairy godparent, and Idina Menzel as her stepmother.

“The Night House” (TBD): A woman living in the lakeside house her recently deceased husband built for her begins to uncover the disturbing secrets he left behind. Directed by David Bruckner and starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg.

JULY 23

“Old” (theaters): Director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror-thriller follows a family on vacation at a pristine beach who suddenly begin to age rapidly and uncontrollably. It stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie and Alex Wolff.

JULY 30

“Jungle Cruise” (theaters): Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this film adaptation of the Disney theme park ride that follows a group of adventurers and the obstacles they encounter in their quest to find the Tree of Life. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-starring Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

“Stillwater” (theaters): An Oklahoma father moves to France and works to prove his incarcerated daughter is innocent of the murder charges against her. Directed by Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin.

AUG. 6

“The Suicide Squad” (theaters, HBO Max): James Gunn’s sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” follow the exploits of villains like Harley Quinn, Bloodsport and Peacemaker as they embark on a new mission together. It stars Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Sylvester Stallone.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” (theaters): The fourth film in the animated franchise about a hotel for monsters reunites the vocal talents of Adam Sandler as Dracula, Selena Gomez as his vampire daughter Mavis and Andy Samberg as Mavis’ human husband.

AUG. 13

“Free Guy” (theaters): An NPC (non-playable character) discovers that he lives in a video game and begins taking measures to become his world’s savior. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.

“Don’t Breathe 2” (theaters): The sequel to 2016 horror film “Don’t Breathe” follows Stephen Lang’s “The Blind Man” as he again takes justice into his own hands when someone he loves is put in danger.

“Respect” (theaters): This Liesl Tommy-directed biopic chronicles the life of R&B legend Aretha Franklin. Jennifer Hudson plays the singer alongside Forest Whitaker as her father, C.L. Franklin, and Audra McDonald as her mother, Barbara Franklin.

”Bios” (theaters): An inventor creates a robot to protect his dog on a postapocalyptic Earth and the three embark on a cross-country excursion. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik and starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones and Samira Wiley.

AUG. 20

“Paw Patrol” (theaters): The Nickelodeon children’s show makes a leap to the big-screen as the pups try to stop Adventure City from devolving into chaos. The voice cast of this animated flick includes Dax Shepard, Randall Park, Iain Armitage and Tyler Perry.

AUG. 27

“Candyman” (theaters): Jordan Peele wrote and Nia DaCosta directed this spiritual successor to the 1992 horror film of the same name about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand who terrorizes a Chicago neighborhood.

“The Beatles: Get Back” (theaters): Peter Jackson directed this documentary about the iconic British rock band’s trials and tribulations while creating their 1970 album “Let It Be.” It includes in-studio footage from the time and tries to capture the mood of the band in the year or so before they broke up.